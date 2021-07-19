Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputies Ruler.

Sheikh Sultan prayed to The Almighty Allah to protect the UAE while wishing continuing security, peace, progress and prosperity for the UAE people and residents.