Sultan Bin Khalifa Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr while wishing him good health and wellness.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE while wishing the country greater development and prosperity under the guidance of its leadership.

