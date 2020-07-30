Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha while wishing him good health and wellness.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputies Ruler and the people of the UAE while wishing the country to remain an oasis of compassion, tolerance, happiness, giving and prosperity under the guidance of its leadership.