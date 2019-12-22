Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan following the victory of the Abu Dhabi Speedboat Team in the 2019 UIM F1H2O World Championship.

The team also won the title of strongest Marine Championship in global and international marine sports for the third consecutive season, marking the seventh time in the team’s history.

Sheikh Sultan congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers and the people of the UAE.

He stressed that this maritime excellence would not have been possible without the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, due to their directives to ensure the team’s success.

He also pointed out that the team’s nine titles from five international maritime championships are a well-deserved achievement, while praising its staff and expressing his pleasure at the fact that the team includes young Emiratis.

"We are very proud of the fact that Abu Dhabi Team includes citizens who have contributed greatly to its achievements, and we wish them success in all other maritime championships this season. We have reached a high level of excellence, and we have peaked during this championship, so we must work to maintain our achievements," Sheikh Sultan said.