UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Bin Khalifa Hails Achievements Of Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan following the victory of the Abu Dhabi Speedboat Team in the 2019 UIM F1H2O World Championship.

The team also won the title of strongest Marine Championship in global and international marine sports for the third consecutive season, marking the seventh time in the team’s history.

Sheikh Sultan congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers and the people of the UAE.

He stressed that this maritime excellence would not have been possible without the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, due to their directives to ensure the team’s success.

He also pointed out that the team’s nine titles from five international maritime championships are a well-deserved achievement, while praising its staff and expressing his pleasure at the fact that the team includes young Emiratis.

"We are very proud of the fact that Abu Dhabi Team includes citizens who have contributed greatly to its achievements, and we wish them success in all other maritime championships this season. We have reached a high level of excellence, and we have peaked during this championship, so we must work to maintain our achievements," Sheikh Sultan said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Young Rashid 2019 All From

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

3 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

4 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.