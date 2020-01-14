UrduPoint.com
Sultan Bin Khalifa Offers Condolences On Death Of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, today offered his condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and people Oman, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

