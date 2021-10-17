Sultan bin Khalifa receives President of Sierra Leone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, today received Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan welcomed the visit of President Bio and his delegation, and they discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Sierra Leone, which are witnessing overall progress, most notably in the areas of investment, the economy and commerce.

The meeting also addressed the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai in connecting various cultures, as well as benefitting from sustainable initiatives and solutions to the challenges facing the world.

President Bio lauded the comprehensive overall development witnessed by the UAE, most notably in the areas of the economy, investment and tourism, due to the wise leadership of President.

He also highlighted his country’s keenness to enhance its relations with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by several officials, as well as Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the UAE.

Sheikh Sultan then held a luncheon for President Bio and his delegation.