Sultan bin Mohammed appoints Director of Sharjah Digital Office

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued Council Decision No. 35 of 2021, appointing Director of Sharjah Digital Office (SDO).

The Decision stipulates that Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi will be appointed as Director of Sharjah Digital Office at the grade of Director on the Special Jobs System in the Government of Sharjah.

This Decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and the concerned authorities shall implement it. It shall also be published in the Official Gazette.

