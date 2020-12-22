UrduPoint.com
Sultan Bin Mohammed Chairs SEC Meeting

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) SHARJAH, 22nd December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The council approved the minute of the previous session and reviewed a number of topics on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various issues.

The Council issued Decision No. (40) of 2020 regarding the transfer and appointment of an Assistant Secretary-General to the Executive Council. The decision stipulates to transfer Ahmed Hamad Rashid Matar Al Suwaidi, Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

This decision shall be effective as of January 1, 2021, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

The Council reviewed the report of the Central Finance Department on the performance of the general budget and the outputs of the activities for the 3rd quarter of 2020, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, reviewed the details of the report, the graphical indicators and comparison tables between revenues and expenditures during the third quarter of 2020 for departments, institutions, and central and decentralised bodies, briefing the attendees on effective exchange rates for each of the sectors of development, government administration, infrastructure and economic development.

