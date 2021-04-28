Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi opens ‘Tales from the East’ exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Tuesday, opened ‘Tales from the East’ exhibition, which is organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi was briefed on the content of the exhibition which showcases early written material with an estimated total value of over AED 60 million, including books and manuscripts, and a collection of rare artefacts, at its headquarters in Sharjah from 27th April to 3rd May, 2021.

Open to the public from 20:00 to midnight, starting Wednesday, 28th April, the exhibition also features a series of cultural sessions and panel discussions, where renowned history and archaeology experts will discuss the role of manuscripts in unveiling humankind's scientific and cultural achievements, and the importance of their preservation for future generations.

On display at the ‘Tales from the East’ exhibition is the first edition and first issue of the Description of Egypt, comprising 23 volumes and illustrated with 935 plates, put together through a collaboration between scientists, artists, and technicians who followed Napoleon Bonaparte to Egypt.

Visitors can also view the first edition of Katib Celebi’s masterpiece, The Mirror of the World, published in Constantinople by Ibrahim Muteferrika in 1732 and illustrated with 40 coloured maps and plates, including the famous map of the Arabian peninsula drawn by Ahmed Al-Qirimi. It also contains astrological models of the universe, climate and wind maps, and other elements.

The exhibition also showcases Journey to Persia, a book penned by orientalist Adrien Dupre and published in 1819, documenting his travels through Asia Minor, Mesopotamia, Turkey, Armenia and Persia.

The exhibition also feature globes from the 17th to the 20th centuries, including an exceptional and rare pair of terrestrial and celestial 49cm colured parquet globes by Mattaheus Greuter, released in Roma in 1632 and 1636.

A large collection of antique posters, illustrated books and atlases, and a host of rare manuscripts are also showcased at the exhibition.