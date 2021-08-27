Sultan bin Tahnoon acknowledges role of Emirati women as frontline fighters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of the Frontline Heroes Office, acknowledged the role of Emirati women in supporting the government's efforts against Covid-19.

In a statement celebrating Emirati Women's Day – which takes place on August 28 every year – Sheikh Tahnoon recognised the crucial contribution made by Emirati women since the global Covid-19 crisis began. They have, he said, set the most outstanding examples of hard work, giving, and sincerity, for the country to be safe, the community to be healthy, and for residents to be protected.

He said that Emirati women are true frontline heroines who fought the pandemic side by side with their fellow brothers to protect everyone. They were among the first to support the efforts against the pandemic in all fields of work across the nation.

Sheikh Tahnoon expressed his thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for dedicating August 28 every year to celebrate Emirati women.

He noted that this year the celebration coincides with preparations for the 50th Anniversary of the formation of our beloved country by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was a true advocate of women's rights in all areas of life.

He praised the Emirati women's vital role, saying, "Your efforts are a source of pride for us all. They are unparalleled examples that reflect our commitment to our values of protecting our country and society".

"This global crisis has yielded unprecedented challenges that have had a great impact on the entire world, but we in the UAE are heading towards recovering from its effects, thanks to the support and directives of our wise leadership and the Emirati women's strong capabilities in handling the Covid-19 pandemic", He concluded.