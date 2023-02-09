UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Tahnoon Praises First Responder Heroes Taking Part In 'Gallant Knight 2'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, praised the first responder heroes, including doctors, paramedics, rescuers and technicians, who answered the humanitarian call to provide relief to the needy and victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey yesterday, which left behind massive destruction and thousands of dead and injured.

He also praised President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who launched the race against time by establishing operation “The Gallant Knight 2” to help the UAE’s fraternal brothers in Syria and Turkey. The initiative will provide humanitarian and medical aid, which are vitally important to alleviate the suffering of the victims and members of society in the two brotherly countries affected by this catastrophic earthquake.

Sheikh Sultan also stressed that the Frontline Heroes Office always continues its humanitarian mission inside and outside the UAE to support frontline heroes, as per the order of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support all frontline workers and their constant readiness to address every emergency, natural disaster and crisis, and in appreciation of their exceptional efforts in support of the wise leadership’s directive to extend a helping hand to everyone without exception.

