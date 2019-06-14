UrduPoint.com
Sultan Bin Zayed Condoles Saudi King On Death Of Prince Mohammed Bin Muttab

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 13th June 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Mohammed bin Muttab bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.

