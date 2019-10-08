Sultan bin Zayed condoles Saudi King on death of royal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his condolences on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the message, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed also asked Allah to show his mercy and grant her the highest paradise.