ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has sent a congratulatory message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day.

In his message, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed praised the development progress achieved by Morocco under the leadership of King Mohammed VI.