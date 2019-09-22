UrduPoint.com
Sultan Bin Zayed Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 89th National Day.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed wished King Salman good health and well-being and expressed wishes of prosperity and progress to Saudi Arabia and its people.

The President's Representative dispatched similar message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, congratulating him on the occasion.

