Sultan bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) H.H Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Sultan extended greetings for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa on the occasion, and wished for continued good health and wellbeing for President Khalifa and for further prosperity for the people of the UAE.

The President's Representative also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes.

Marking the auspicious occasion, Sheikh Sultan sent messages of congratulations to a number of heads of states of Arab countries and wished them continued good health and further glory, progress and stability to the Arab and Islamic nations.