Sultan bin Zayed greets Sultan Qaboos on 49th National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 49th National Day.

In his message, Sheikh Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations for Sultan Qaboos, and his best wishes for the Omani people continued progress and prosperity.

He also praised the brotherly relations between the UAE and Oman in various fields, and the successes the Omani Sultan helped his country achieve.