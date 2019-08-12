UrduPoint.com
Sultan Bin Zayed Visits President's Representative

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Sultan bin Zayed visits President's Representative

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, visited on Monday, Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the President's Representative, at his home in Al Ain, during which they exchanged Edi Al Adha congratulations and friendly talks.

Al Suwaidi praised His Highness' kind gesture and expressed his thanks and appreciation for the fraternal visit that reflects the genuine approach taken on by the UAE leadership to communicate with the country's citizens, as embedded in the traditions carried out by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

