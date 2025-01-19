Sultan of Oman receives Federal National Council Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) today at Al Baraka Palace.

During the meeting, Ghobash conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sultan Haitham, along with his wishes for Oman’s continued prosperity and progress across all fields. He also congratulated the Sultan on the anniversary of his accession.

In response, Sultan Haitham reciprocated his greetings to the UAE President.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two nations, especially in the parliamentary field, and advancing shared goals that reflect the aspirations of their peoples.

Ghobash highlighted the UAE-Oman deep historical, fraternal, and strategic ties, noting the long-standing bonds established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council, and Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Oman, attended the meeting.