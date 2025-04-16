Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received a phone call from President Donald Trump of the United States of America, Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

President Trump expressed his appreciation for the bilateral relations between the two countries and for Oman’s efforts in the ongoing negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

They also discussed ways to support these negotiations to achieve the desired outcomes.