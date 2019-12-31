Sultan Qaboos is in stable condition: Diwan of Royal Court of Oman

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) Diwan of Royal Court of Oman has announced that the health of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said is stable and he is following his prescribed treatment programme.

The Royal Court prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow good health on His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

According to the Oman news Agency, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has extended his thanks and appreciation to the people for their well-wishes, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve Oman and its people and to help them towards more progress and development.