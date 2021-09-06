Summer Sale 2021 wraps up with high turnout surpassing 45,000 visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The first edition of the 'Summer Sale 2021', which took place at the Expo Centre Sharjah from 26 August to 4 September, was concluded with huge success after attracting over 45,000 visitors.

The event saw outstanding participation from leading retailers specializing in school supplies and tools and the most well-known home appliances and electronics brands.

The 10-day Summer Sale offered attractive discounts on a wide range of products and consumer goods amid a distinctive and safe shopping experience, with the implementation of the strictest precautionary measures.

This has significantly contributed to attracting such a huge turnout of visitors, boosting sales of participating companies, and achieving lucrative returns for the retail trade sector.

The Expo Centre always seeks to keep pace with the needs of the market and the business community and to fulfil the requirements of the emirate's residents and visitors, said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, underlining that the Summer Sale 2021 achieved its sought-after objectives in terms of providing an integrated and safe shopping platform for numerous products that please all society segments and age groups.

This event was also a qualitative addition to the retail, stationery and school supplies sectors, by enhancing the communication of exhibiting companies with their existing consumers, attracting new consumers, and boosting their sales volume, Al Midfa added.

Lauding the efforts of the Expo Centre in organizing the exhibition, Jacob Varghese, CEO, Liz Exhibitions, underlining that the leading position of the Centre along with its distinguished organizational capabilities in terms of cooperation and provision of all facilities for exhibiting companies has greatly contributed to the resounding success of the event.

Varghese also hailed the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Centre in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

The 'Summer Sale 2021' was organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah in partnership with Liz Exhibitions.