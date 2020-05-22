Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) Tomorrow will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan and Sunday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement today.

The court said in a statement that the new moon of Shawwal, which follows Ramadan, was not seen today.

"Therefore, it has been decided that tomorrow, Saturday will be the 30th day of Ramadan and that Sunday will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr."

The Supreme Court congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince, the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Muslim expatriates living in the country as well as all Islamic nations all over the world on the advent of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.