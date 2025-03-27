Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:48 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Education entrepreneur and philanthropist Sunny Varkey, and his family — whose legacy spans over 65 years of transforming education globally — today announced a contribution of AED 100 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.
Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for promoting sustainable humanitarian and charitable work that utilizes community participation and innovative programs, while making every effort to assist people in underprivileged communities, empowering them to live with dignity and meet their basic needs, with a particular focus on providing sustainable healthcare.
The Varkey family’s contribution is part of a community-wide participation in the campaign from government entities, the private sector, businessmen and individuals, demonstrating exceptional solidarity. This highlights the role of Ramadan campaigns as a key global humanitarian movement, further solidifying the UAE's leading philanthropic role and its far-reaching global impact.
The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, which helps promote the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while reinforcing the concept of charitable endowments.
Sunny Varkey, Founder and Executive Chairman of the GEMS Education Group, highlighted that the Father's Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, continues the UAE's long-standing tradition of generosity since the nation's founding, stressing that its positive impact has reached communities worldwide, bringing hope to those in need.


Sunny Varkey said: “I have been fortunate that I grew up in a family where charity was ingrained in us from a very early age. Since we moved to the UAE, my father made sure to share and engage with the community, supporting humanitarian initiatives and helping others. To this day, our underlying philosophy remains to prioritize giving.”
Varkey added “We are proud to participate in this noble initiative and to belong to the UAE community, where generosity and support for the needy are deeply ingrained, especially during Ramadan. The overwhelming support for the Fathers' Endowment campaign, aiming to provide sustainable healthcare, is a testament to this commitment.”
Sunny Varkey has a long tradition of giving. He is an influential supporter of humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives, and an advocate of giving generously to positively change the lives of less fortunate people around the world. His achievements in education and philanthropy were recognized by the Indian Government, alongside international organizations and prestigious universities.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

More Stories From Middle East