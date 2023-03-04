Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) Sunreef Yachts middle East has signed a cooperation agreement with RAK Maritime City for the development of a new facility in Ras Al Khaimah.

The signature ceremony was in the presence of Sheikhs, dignitaries and industry professionals. This initiative is an opportunity for both parties to leverage their respective strengths and resources to create a world-class facility that will serve as a hub for innovation in the region and create many new jobs.

Developed on a 65,000 square metres land reserve, the new facility will incorporate the latest technologies in luxury yacht building and will meet the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency.

As part of the cooperation, Sunreef Yachts and RAK Maritime City will work together to carry out the development of the facility, which will be able to offer a 360-degree approach to yacht manufacturing with a modern paint shop, carpentry, upholstery and stainless steel workshops all equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and latest robotics. The first manufacturing and CNC halls are currently nearing completion.

/An important crossroad between West and East, Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE was the best strategic choice for the company, due to Ras Al Khaimah’s exceptional incentive, industry support and easy access to key markets and transportation infrastructure./

Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi said, “Ras Al Khaimah is growing its capacity across a multitude of sectors, as we continue our ongoing sustainable economic development, guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

“Strategic partnerships are integral to the emirate’s holistic approach to develop a strong and stable economic system with diverse resources.

And with that in mind, we look forward to highlighting Ras Al Khaimah’s offering, in a bid to attract more international companies to locate here, thrive and expand into global markets.”

Francis Lapp, Founder and President of Sunreef Yachts, commented, “We couldn’t have hoped for a better location to pursue our journey in shaping a greener future for yachting. We can now further expand in an environment that merges perfect strategic location, skilled workforce and proactive mindset. The yachts produced in Ras Al Khaimah will elevate eco-responsible yachting to a new level and showcase industry-first technology. I would like to thank the RAK Government and RMC management for their invaluable support in making this dream possible and I look forward to building a better future for yachting here.”

The new facility will be an important part of Sunreef Yachts’ global expansion strategy. It will not only strengthen the company’s presence in the Middle East but also allow a stronger connection with the Asian and Australian markets.

With two manufacturing sites in Poland and an emerging facility in Ras Al Khaimah, Sunreef Yachts gains an even more global reach for its range of sustainable catamarans. The first units to be produced in Ras Al Khaimah will be the hybrid 55 Open Sunreef Power as well as power and sail yachts ranging from 50 to 70 feet.

By working together, the cooperating entities will create a facility that will be a leader in modern, sustainable yachting, providing innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of customers.