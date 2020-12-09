Supreme Audit Institution leads international team of experts to advance anti-corruption agenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Supreme Audit Institution, SAIUAE, is organising an international symposium entitled "Challenges and Opportunities to prevent Corruption Outbreak during Times of Crises".

The symposium will be attended by a number of global speakers and experts in the field of anti-corruption, representing Supreme Audit Institutions, SAIs, anti-corruption authorities, ACAs, as well as representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, and the relevant international bodies.

International Anti-Corruption Day, which falls on 9th December, was organised to highlight the best international practices in confronting the spread of corruption during times of crisis, with a special focus on the COVID 19 crisis, which the world is still suffering from.

Dr. Harib Al Amimi, President of the SAIUAE and President of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, announced that this event crowns the successful efforts led by the SAIAUE and other global partners to lead an international team of experts to undertake the process of implementing the INTOSAI/UNODC MOU.

He added that the team's work will focus on employing the expertise of the SAIs and making use of the systems followed in auditing government entities in strengthening the mechanisms to prevent and detect corruption, including professional cooperation between the SAIs and ACAs.

He also confirmed that the expert team will develop a roadmap for the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Declaration issued by the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which is a direct reflection of the objectives that the MOU seeks to achieve.

Al Amimi stated that the UAE, through its international participation, affirms its full commitment to preventing and combating corruption, especially by implementing the requirements of the United Nations Convention against Corruption. This is based on its belief that corruption stands as an obstacle to sustainable development plans, undermines the rule of law, and prevents the realisation of all human rights.