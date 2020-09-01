Supreme Audit Institution participates in meetings of CoSP to UNCAC against Corruption

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) Dr. Harib Saeed Al Amimi, the President of Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) Chairman of the Conference of the States Parties (CoSP) to UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), headed the meetings of the governmental teams assigned to follow-up the implementation of the various chapters of the Convention, at the United Nation offices in Vienna.

Dr. Al Amimi's participation comes as the chairman of CoSP to UNCAC at its 8th session.

The working groups meetings included several meetings, in particular: the meeting of the 11th session of the implementation review group –IRG, the meeting of the 11th session of Open-ended Intergovernmental Working Group on the Prevention of Corruption, as well as, the First International meeting of CoSP to UNCAC on preparation for the special session of the general assembly against corruption.

The meeting of 11th session of IRG and the working group on the prevention of corruption discussed the issues related to implementation of the convention and the process of state review sessions.

The meeting included also panel discussions presented by some state partied which reviewed state experiences on fighting corruption, protection of witnesses and whistle-blowers, exchange of information, and international cooperation including the discussion of topics related to preventive measures, criminalisation, and law enforcement in addition to presenting the good practices and initiatives in the field of anti-corruption to enhance the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies.

He stated that the UAE puts the issue of anti-corruption at the top of its priorities and it participates with the international community efforts to reduce the prevalence of corruption by using innovative methods such as IT and data analysis to find effective ways to combat and detect corruption.