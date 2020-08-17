UrduPoint.com
Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management Announces Conditions For Residents Returning To Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has clarified that the conditions for residents returning to Dubai include the following: Residents are required to apply for an entry permit through the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

A certificate must be presented proving they have tested negative in a valid PCR test before boarding the plane and on arrival at the airport.

All returning residents must download the COVID-19 DXB Smart App.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine is not required for residents that have presented a negative test result certificate at the airport.

