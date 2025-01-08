Supreme Committee Organising IDEX And NAVDEX 2025 Discusses Latest Preparations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The Supreme Organising Committee for the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, along with the accompanying International Defence Conference, held a meeting chaired by Major General Staff Pilot Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee.
The meeting focused on reviewing preparations for the 17th edition of the exhibitions and conference, scheduled to take place under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from 17th to 21st February 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, the meeting focused on ensuring the delivery of an exceptional and unprecedented edition. The exhibitions and conference are set to attract notable international participation, including senior government leaders, global companies, and prominent UAE-based defence firms. IDEX and NAVDEX will serve as key platforms to showcase cutting-edge innovations and technological solutions in the defence and security industries.
Major General Al Jabri emphasised the significance of the upcoming edition in spotlighting transformative technological innovations, particularly those powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
He stated, "IDEX and NAVDEX provide a global platform to showcase the latest advancements in defence and security technologies, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation in this field.
Discussions during the meeting covered strategies to attract advanced defence technologies, the role of AI in enhancing the efficiency of national defence and security systems, and efforts to strengthen the UAE’s readiness to keep pace with rapid advancements while setting global benchmarks in defence and security standards."
Major General Al Jabri highlighted that this edition will prioritise innovative solutions aimed at strengthening the UAE’s defence capabilities. He stressed that these advanced technologies play a crucial role in bolstering national security and addressing global challenges.
Furthermore, he underlined the importance of attracting leading global companies specialising in advanced defence and technology industries, with AI forming a central theme of the showcased innovations.
He added, “We recognise the critical importance of modern technologies, particularly AI, in enhancing the capabilities of the UAE’s national defence industries and enabling them to compete on a global scale. IDEX and NAVDEX play a vital role in supporting these technologies and enhancing the overall national defence ecosystem, improving operational efficiency, and achieving advanced security and defence standards.”
"IDEX and NAVDEX also act as bridges for strengthening partnerships between national and international companies, providing a platform to exchange knowledge and expertise in defence technologies. Our investment in these cutting-edge technologies reflects the UAE’s forward-thinking vision to establish itself as a global leader in the defence and security sectors," he concluded.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, stated, "We are committed to delivering an exceptional edition in every respect, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to elevate the exhibitions, attract leading global companies, and support efforts to develop the UAE’s world-class defence and security industries.
Through collaboration with all stakeholders, we aim to position the UAE as a regional and global leader in advanced defence and technology sectors while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier destination for specialised international exhibitions and conferences."
Al Dhaheri added, "We continue to enhance the exhibitions to align with their global reputation and significance. We have actively promoted IDEX and NAVDEX at international forums focused on the defence industry, particularly given the increasing global security challenges."
