Supreme Council for Family Affairs’ strategic plan 2022 approved

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), has approved the strategic plan of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) 2022, along with the new organizational structure of its General Secretariat.

Developed in accordance with the latest institutional excellence standards, the plan is primarily focusing on enhancing the implementation of quality practices and performance in all businesses.

Lauding Her Highness’s approval of the strategy, which constitutes a significant step towards coping with and responding to current changes, the council underlined that Sheikha Jawaher’s move clearly reflects the leadership’s commitment to uplifting and empowering families in Sharjah, in line with the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who calls for developing strategies and plans that help maintain the cohesion and stability of families in the Emirate.

"Since the establishment of its first institution, the Sharjah Ladies Club in 1982, the Supreme Council for Family Affairs has been working to serve the UAE community by empowering its individuals and ensuring their stability. And with the ongoing life changes and rising challenges, the council plays a substantial role in following up on arising needs through specific plans and strategies that focus on individuals, in accordance with the best global community practices. These strategies will act as an incubator for family promotion plans and programs carried out by the Council departments," said Sheikha Jawaher.

Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, welcomed the launch of the new strategic plan, thanking Sheikha Jawaher for her follow-up on Council activities, as well as her steadfast interest to adopt leading communal policies in various family-related fields and topics.

She also lauded her close follow-up on the implementation of those policies, to make sure they fulfil the aspirations of community members and empower them to play their roles in society.

The strategy aims to achieve four key goals, including building a safe, stable, and effective family, adopting innovative policies for family promotion, improving performance, in line with global practices and future requirements through the strategic organization and efficient use of resources, and strengthening institutional capabilities in a sophisticated work environment by enhancing the main enablers in technology infrastructure and work environments, and keeping pace with modern technologies in business performance and service delivery.

Lauding the newly approved plan, Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Child Safety Department Director, said, "The new strategy will positively reflect on the department’s programs and initiatives, where it will help improve performance standards and provide an integrated system of data on child and family issues. Above all, the strategy mirrors the department’s vision to promote public awareness about children-related issues and respond quickly to all that threatens children's safety, using interactive and innovative methods to reach all target groups".