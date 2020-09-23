Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood holds virtual workshop on 'Bullying Prevention in Schools Award'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood organised a virtual workshop on registration procedures for the Bullying Prevention in Schools Award.

The workshop, moderated by Salama Al-Tunaiji, President of the Children's Advisory Council and member of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, was held via video call, with Essam Ali, Head of Social Policies at the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, in the Arab Gulf States, and a number of stakeholders from the educational field, parents and students.

Essam Ali reviewed the objectives of the award, explaining that it aims to strengthen efforts in providing a safe school environment for children, motivating the school community to create a spirit of competition, and honoring the tireless energies in combating this phenomenon, and highlighting the owners of distinguished creative initiatives and ideas.

The workshop provided a detailed explanation of the award categories, which include public and private schools, teachers, technicians, nurses, students, social workers, academic and professional counselors, and parents, on how to apply and fill in the form on the website bpa.scmc.gov.ae.

For her part, Salama said that "Among the requirements for nomination for the award all initiatives and projects that took place during 2019 and 2020 are accepted, and the last date for participation will be on September 30th."

Al-Tunaiji added that the candidates will be evaluated during October through evaluation interviews and supportive evidence. The winners will be honoured on November 20th, which coincides with International Children's Day.