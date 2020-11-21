UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Council For Motherhood And Childhood Honours Anti-bullying Champions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:45 PM

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood honours anti-bullying champions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) To mark Children's Day on 20th November, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Department of education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi and the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, honoured the winners of the second round of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood Prevention of Bullying in Schools Award.

The award honours persistent efforts in combating and preventing bullying in schools, promotes sustainable positivity in the school environment, highlights innovative initiatives and ideas in preventing bullying in schools, motivates the school community to provide and give, and create a fair competition and love for excellence in the educational field.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, the awards ceremony took place virtually through the SCMC's social media platforms under strict preventive and precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of winning public and private schools, teachers, students, parents, technicians, nurses, students, social workers, and academic and professional counsellors were recognised for their participation in initiatives and projects.

Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the SCMC, congratulated the winners who she said were selected from more than 600 candidates.

The Ministry of Education launched the 4th National Bullying Prevention Week on 14th November, 2020, to raise awareness on bullying in collaboration with the SCMC and in partnership with more than 28 Federal and local entities. This year's campaign aimed to address the electronic phenomena of bullying among school students at various educational levels and qualify them on how to deal with it and methods of prevention, explain the relationship between COVID-19 and cyberbullying, correct intervention methods, and the role of professionals in educational institutions in leading programmes to prevent bullying.

The SCMC runs the anti-bullying programme in 64 schools in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi and UNICEF. After assessing 13 successful international programmes, this specific programme was designed for the UAE and is the first of its kind in the Arab world.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi November Women 2020 Family From Arab Love

Recent Stories

TLP Chief's son Hafiz Saad Rizvi appointed as new ..

9 minutes ago

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

32 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

49 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

49 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

49 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.