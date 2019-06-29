Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood launches project to collect toys for Yemeni children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) In implementation to the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Council organises a humanitarian initiative to collect toys for Yemeni children.

Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that the humanitarian project coincides with the 'Year of Tolerance' announced by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and achieves the UAE objectives to support sustainable human development inside the country and abroad.

In a statement on the occasion of the launch of the initiative, Al Falasi explained that the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has placed boxes in shopping centre including Abu Dhabi Mall and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall to collect these toys. She also urged children to donate their toys for their brothers in Yemen and called upon guardians to encourage their children to carry out Sheikha Fatima's humanitarian initiative which is one of her multiple humanitarian initiatives implemented in the UAE and globally.