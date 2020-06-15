Supreme Council of National Defence College holds periodic meeting via video conferencing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, chaired the meeting of the Supreme Council of the National Defence College, which was held remotely today via video conferencing.

At the start of the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed the members of the council and stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the continuity of the education process, despite the challenges currently facing the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council’s members then presented the outcomes of their previous meeting, and were briefed about the progress to national defence and several topics on the meeting’s agenda.