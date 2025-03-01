Open Menu

Supreme Court To Rule On Appeals Of ‘Justice And Dignity’ Case On March 4

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court has set Tuesday, 4th March 2025, as the date for issuing the verdict on the appeals submitted by the Public Prosecutor and the convicted individuals in the case known in the media as the "Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisation" case.

The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court continued to receive and consider the appeals against the ruling issued by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals - State Security Chamber in Case No. 452 of 2023.

These appeals were submitted by the 59 convicted individuals.The ruling resulted in the conviction of 53 defendants, including the leaders and members of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation, and six companies. They were sentenced to penalties ranging from life imprisonment to a fine of AED20 million.

The Public Prosecutor also filed an appeal regarding a portion of the ruling related to the lapse of the criminal case for 24 defendants on charges of collaborating with and providing funds to the terrorist “Reform Call” (Da'wat Al-Islah) Organisation .

Related Topics

Terrorist Supreme Court Abu Dhabi Fine Chamber March Criminals Muslim Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

1 minute ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

16 minutes ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

1 hour ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

4 hours ago
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

4 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

4 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

5 hours ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

5 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

5 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East