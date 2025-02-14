Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Conference reviews final preparations ahead of global event

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Organising Committee of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025 and the accompanying International Defence Conference convened a coordination meeting to discuss the final preparations for this landmark global event.

This edition is set to be the largest in the history of the exhibitions and organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, IDEX and NAVDEX will take place from 17th to 21st February 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, with the participation of Staff Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group.

Also in attendance were the heads of subcommittees and representatives from key national institutions across both the public and private sectors.

Al Mazrouei expressed his confidence that this edition will mark a significant step forward in strengthening international cooperation and opening new avenues for strategic partnerships. He commended the role of ADNEC Group and national entities in both the government and private sectors in ensuring the success of this prestigious event, reflecting the UAE’s global standing.

The subcommittees, operating under the Supreme Organising Committee, are closely coordinating to provide full support to international exhibitors. This includes technical and advisory assistance, facilitating operational requirements, and allocating platforms for showcasing advanced innovations.

A key focus is also being placed on enhancing the visitor experience through parallel events that bring together experts and industry leaders to exchange insights on the future of the defence sector.

During the meeting, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, confirmed that all technical and logistical preparations have been finalised to welcome international exhibitors and participating delegations. He emphasised ADNEC Group’s commitment to delivering a high-calibre experience that cements the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for defence and advanced technologies.

Al Dhaheri highlighted that ADNEC Group’s teams are working around the clock to meet all necessary requirements, from allocating interactive exhibition spaces and implementing cutting-edge technologies to ensuring world-class infrastructure and high-quality logistical services that guarantee the seamless execution of the exhibitions.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the launch of the CBRNE Hub this year, a key addition to IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. This specialised platform will focus on the latest solutions and technologies for countering chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

IDEX, NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference, serve as global platforms attracting thousands of specialised companies and defence and security experts. The event highlights the latest technological transformations and their impact on the future of global security and stability.

