(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2019) DUBAI,16th August 2019 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), met with Low Pit Chen, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Dubai.

The meeting focused on cooperation between Singapore and Suqia on water and innovation, as well as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to encourage research centres, institutes, and innovators from all over the world to develop sustainable and innovative renewable-energy solutions using solar energy to address the problem of drinking water scarcity.

The award is overseen by Suqia under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI.

Suqia is keen to provide clean water by conducting research to develop innovative and sustainable technology solutions to help millions of people suffering from scarcity and water pollution around the world, Al Tayer noted.

He highlighted the fact that in 2018, over nine million people in 34 countries benefitted from Suqia’s projects to provide clean drinking water.

Under the umbrella of the MBRGI, Suqia is supporting the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the principles of humanitarianism in the UAE as a way of life. The wise leadership follows the same path in the service of humanity.

"Suqia continues its efforts to achieve the goals set by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to combat poverty and disease by providing safe drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with partners from governments, public and private institutions, and individuals to implement projects and initiatives," Al Tayer said.

Suqia aims to contribute to finding sustainable, innovative global water scarcity and pollution solutions through research and projects, using solar power to provide clean water. It also seeks to explore ways to purify water using solar power to meet the increasing demand and contribute to sustainable development.

The Singaporean Consul-General praised Suqia’s efforts and said they were looking forward to cooperating on projects that would serve communities by providing safe drinking water.