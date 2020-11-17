Suqia UAE adds Innovative Crisis Solutions Award to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The UAE Water Foundation, Suqia, under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced the upscaling of the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Global Water Awards to include new technologies to produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy.

The award was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Suqia added the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award to the three existing categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative Individual Award, and Innovative Research and Development Award. This encourages a larger number of research institutions and individuals to participate in the Award which has a total prize of US$1 million. It aims to find sustainable and innovative solutions for water scarcity.

The Innovative Crisis Solutions Award is worth $20,000. Suqia allocated this award to small enterprises, research institutions and NGOs. The award encourages innovative projects or systems that offer emergency relief by providing clean and safe drinking water in communities that have been affected by internationally declared crises, such as natural disasters or catastrophic events. The project should have the ability to be sent and deployed within 48 hours to the affected areas.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees at Suqia UAE, said that upscaling the award is a result of the unstinted support by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Suqia’s commitment to achieving his vision to provide drinking water for people in need, especially the afflicted and underprivileged around the world, regardless of religion, ethnicity, culture, or nationality.

The 20 global winners were also recognised for their performance and innovative ideas. This highlights the award’s global position and consolidates the UAE’s role as a platform that encourages innovation, a destination for innovators and an incubator for creative minds from around the world. The award also supports Suqia UAE’s efforts, which over the past five years has helped more than 13 million individuals from 36 countries around the world and has implemented more than 1,000 sustainable water projects globally.

Al Tayer said that registration for the awards is now open. He noted that the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award focuses on projects that can be deployed in an emergency and proven to have aided at least 1,000 people in need of freshwater during the initial and critical phases of humanitarian assistance. In this category, the applicant need not demonstrate the use of renewable energy, but it is preferable.

Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia, said that the award used to focus on solar energy projects, but now includes projects that use renewable energy that covers solar, wind, biomass, ocean, gradient salinity and geothermal, though it excludes nuclear energy, carbon capture and storage systems.

All companies, research centres, institutions, innovators and youth from all over the world who have innovative technologies for water scarcity solutions can submit their applications, starting from 16th November, 2020, and until April 2021, through the website https://www.suqia.ae/en/awards.