Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) The board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, held its fourth meeting in 2020 in a video conference, chaired by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

These included Fahad Abdelrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for International Aid at the Emirates Red Crescent and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, Dean of the College of Science at UAE University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA; Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia, and Fahad bin Afira Al Falasi, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Suqia.

They discussed Suqia UAE’s contribution to the 10 Million Meals campaign, which helped people in need and mitigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The Board members also looked at changing the categories and criteria for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with prizes totalling US$1 million.

The award encourages research institutions, individuals, and innovators from around the world to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity that use solar power.

"Since its launch by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Suqia UAE has been playing a substantial role in the institutionalisation of humanitarian work. It also consolidates the heritage of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his noble values of giving and benevolence. Suqia UAE supports the national and international organisations that help those in need and provides drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution. Suqia UAE’s projects have benefitted 13 million people in 36 countries so far," Al Tayer said.

"Suqia UAE follows the solid Emirati approach of helping all those in need any place in the world. It constantly supports local and global initiatives and programmes to find sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity around the world," Al Shamsi said.