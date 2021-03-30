UrduPoint.com
Suqia UAE Board Of Trustees Holds Its First Meeting For 2021

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds its first meeting for 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The UAE Water Aid Foundation's (Suqia) board of trustees has discussed the latest developments of the third Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, the impact of expanding the scope of the award and adding a new category to encourage a larger number of research institutions and individuals to participate in the award.

The board also focused on increasing cooperation with Dubai Cares, one of Suqiaâ€™s strategic partners, for greater humanitarian initiatives for developing countries in need, during their first meeting in 2021 held virtually.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia, who chaired the meeting, said, "Suqia UAE increases its efforts to promote the great success achieved by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Water Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We work on attracting a larger number of companies, research centres and institutions as well as youth and innovators from around the world who have innovative technologies that provide solutions for water scarcity.

"This helps achieve His Highness's vision to provide drinking water for the needy around the world regardless of their religion, culture, race or nationality. This also consolidates the UAEâ€™s role as a platform that encourages innovation, a destination for innovators and an incubator for creative minds from around the world.

"

He went on to say, "The number of beneficiaries from Suqia UAEâ€™s projects has reached more than 13 million individuals in 36 countries by implementing more than 1,000 sustainable water projects in different parts of the world. We aim to have more achievements in collaboration with our strategic partners to highlight the authenticity of a humanitarian approach in our Emirati heritage and culture. We also aim to improve the lives of the afflicted around the world and consolidate the UAE and Dubaiâ€™s position in humanitarian work."

The meeting was attended by board members, including Fahad Abdelrahman bin Sultan, Deputy-Secretary General for Development and International Cooperation at the Emirates Red Crescent & Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; Dr Arif Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of the Khalifa University of Science and Technology; Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA; Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development & Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia; and Fahad bin Afira Al Falasi, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Suqia.

Suqia is a part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

