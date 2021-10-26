Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds third meeting in 2021 online

UrduPoint.com

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The UAE Water Foundation (Suqia)’s Board of Trustees held its third meeting for 2021 in a virtual setting.

Suqia is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia, chaired the meeting in the presence of the following board members:, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of the Khalifa University of Science and Technology; Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia, and Humaid Abdulla Al Hammadi, Acting Secretary of the Board.

The meeting highlighted updates of the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. It has had a large turnout and participation from 56 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, the United Kingdom, India, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and the UAE.

Many countries are taking part for the first time, such as Algeria, Kenya, Israel, Australia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Malawi, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Zambia. The board members discussed the sorting of entries and the evaluation according to the highest international standards.

The meeting discussed Suqia’s latest projects in 2021 with over 1,000 sustainable water projects worldwide to date. These projects provide clean drinking water to more than 13 million individuals in 36 countries.

"The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with total prizes of US$1 million, supports the wise leadership’s efforts to make the UAE the most vibrant humanitarian destination in the next 50 years. The UAE was established on giving. Suqia UAE is a great supporter of the country’s efforts in humanitarian work to improve the lives of the afflicted and needy worldwide regardless of religion, race, or ethnicity. This award reflects the importance Dubai attaches to innovation and sustainability in fighting the global water crisis. The award encourages individuals and research centres to find new and innovative solutions for the water production, storage, distribution, monitoring, and desalination using renewable energy sources to help poor communities suffering from water scarcity," Al Tayer said.

The award includes four categories: Innovative Projects Award; Innovative Individual Award; Innovative Research & Development Award; Innovative Crisis Solutions. Award.

