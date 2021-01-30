UrduPoint.com
Suqia UAE Provides Advice To Enhance Submissions In Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) The Technical Committee of the UAE Water Foundation (Suqia), under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has offered tips and advice for submissions from research institutions and individuals participating in the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Awards.

The award was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the awarding of total prizes of USD 1 million.

The award aims to find sustainable and innovative solutions to counter the scarcity of water.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees at Suqia, highlighted Suqia’s commitment to supporting research and development in finding new and innovative solutions for producing, desalinating and purifying water using renewable energy. This is part of the efforts to enhance the UAE’s role in finding solutions to challenges faced by poor and afflicted communities throughout the world.

"Expanding the award’s scope to include new technologies that produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy, as well as adding the Innovative Crisis Solutions category, will encourage a larger number of companies, research organisations, and individuals to participate in the award," noted Al Tayer.

"Suqia requires that all projects prove the quality and safety of produced water, production capacity according to relevant factors, such as the quality of water sources, environmental conditions, technical restrictions, disinfecting systems, maintenance and operational requirements," said Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia.

The technical committee also recommended highlighting how money is saved through a life cycle cost analysis that outlines its payback period and Internal Rate of Return (IRR). Applications should highlight innovative and creative aspects by demonstrating the applied process, technology and employed methodology.

They should also showcase successful examples of efficient water production projects that can be replicated and reproduced elsewhere by outlining market needs and ease of use. Participants should highlight any involved stakeholders, such as partners, sponsors, customers, audiences or end-users.

Participants can also elaborate about educational activities and knowledge to raise stakeholders’ awareness. Applications can elaborate on plans for continuous improvements in the future.

All companies, research centres, institutions, innovators and youth from throughout the world who have innovative technologies for water scarcity solutions, can submit their applications, starting 30th April, 2021, through the website https://www.suqia.ae/ar/awards and their enquiries to award@suqia.ae

