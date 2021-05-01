Suqia UAE reaches out to 13 million people across 36 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) To date, Suqia UAE, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has succeeded in reaching more than 13 million people across 36 countries with more than 1,000 sustainable water projects. In cooperation with its strategic partners, Suqia UAE intends to achieve further milestones to highlight Emirati authentic humanitarian values and to improve the lives of the disadvantaged and distressed around the world.

Suqia continues its humanitarian support to provide clean drinking water to people across the world, to alleviate their suffering, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across all its activities, Suqia is compliant with all precautionary and preventive measures set by the concerned authorities. It follows the path initially established by Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and currently supported by the inspirational vision of the leadership, aimed at consolidating the UAE's position among the most generous countries around the world.

"We derive our vision from the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose qualitative initiatives have contributed to improving the lives of millions around the world. The name 'Zayed' is associated with philanthropy, generosity and giving. We are also working to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who stipulated in the 50-Year Charter: 'Charity is indeed a major factor in the happiness of societies and the continuity of progress and prosperity', said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, in a statement on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th Ramadan.

''We extend a helping hand to people worldwide to alleviate suffering regardless of race, religion or culture. Suqia is an important addition to the UAE's humanitarian endeavours, especially through projects in cooperation with relevant local and international organisations, to help communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution. Suqia also supervises the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, launched by His Highness, with a total prize fund of US$1 million," said Al Tayer added.

In collaboration with Mai Dubai and 13 other local charity organisations, Suqia launched its 2021 Ramadan campaign to distribute drinking water to workers' housing and families in need across the UAE during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Suqia also worked on artesian and surface wells in Mauritania, Ghana, Niger, Benin, and Tajikistan, with the expected number of beneficiaries approximately 182,500 people.

The award has expanded its scope to include new technologies that produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy, in addition to adding the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award to the three previous award categories. As a result, the third cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award has witnessed a greater turnout from organisations, research centres, R&D institutes, innovators and youth from all over the world, who have developed innovative technologies capable of addressing the challenge of water scarcity. The current cycle of the award includes countries such as Algeria and Kenya, participating for the first time, help find sustainable and innovative solutions to address water scarcity.