UrduPoint.com

Suqia UAE’s Board Of Trustees Discuss Plans For 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) The Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Foundation (Suqia UAE), under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, discussed Suqia’s plans for 2023 in its meeting held recently.

The meeting was chaired by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and in the presence of the board members, who included Fahad Abdelrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at Emirates Red Crescent and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia; Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President, Generation (Power and Water) at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President, business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia; and Humaid Al Hammadi, Acting Secretary of the Board.

“At Suqia UAE, we consolidate the UAE’s position as one of the world’s largest donors in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance humanitarian, development, and community work.

This also helps achieve the objectives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, as we come under its umbrella. We achieve this by implementing development projects and providing potable water for communities that suffer from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with the concerned local and international organisations. The number of beneficiaries from Suqia’s projects exceeds 13.6 million in 37 countries around the world," Al Tayer said.

The meeting discussed Suqia’s plans for 2023, including volunteering and project inspection visits, as well as external relief campaigns, in coordination with Emirates Red Crescent and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment. Members discussed the media campaign to raise awareness about the importance of providing water to underprivileged communities.

The meeting also discussed Suqia’s preparations for its annual Ramadan campaign in cooperation with Mai Dubai to distribute water bottles, as well as the smart app launched by Suqia, which enables users to learn about its projects and initiatives.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Water UAE Dubai Rashid Media From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

12 hours ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

13 hours ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

13 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.