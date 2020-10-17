UrduPoint.com
Suqia UAE’s Board Of Trustees Holds Fifth Meeting In 2020

Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) The UAE Water Aid Foundation’s (Suqia)’s Board of Trustees held its fifth meeting for 2020 via video conference to review Suqia’s achievements since its launch five years ago.

Suqia is a part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The attendees praised Suqia’s staff, and its volunteers and partners, who have worked as one team to achieve the organisation’s objectives. They have contributed effectively to reaching over 13 million people in 36 countries around the world and implemented 1,000 sustainable water projects in different parts of the world.

The meeting discussed the amendments of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Awards categories and standards. The award was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to encourage research organisations, individuals and innovators from around the world to find sustainable and innovative solutions for clean water scarcity.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, who chaired the meeting in the presence of other board members, outlined Suqia’s commitment to work with its strategic partners: Emirates Red Crescent, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and Dubai Cares, to consolidate the UAE’s position and its image as one of the most giving countries in the world. In line with its objectives that go beyond providing drinking water, Suqia continues to support researches and innovative projects that use renewable energy in providing clean water. This achieves sustainable development and underlines the UAE’s position as a destination for innovation and excellence.

