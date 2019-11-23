Surgical robot technology employed at Kuwait Hospital in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) In a new medical milestone in the middle East, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, revealed that the medical team at Al-Kuwait Hospital, Dubai, has successfully performed two surgeries using advanced surgical robot technology.

The first operation was for a patient with malignant cells in the larynx, while the second one was for a patient with sleep apnea due to enlarged tongue.

The new achievement enhances the competitiveness of Al Kuwait Hospital thanks to its highly skilled medical competences and state-of-the-are equipment.

In more detail, the ENT department of Al Kuwait Hospital has developed a treatment plan for the Laryngeal cancer case and prepared the patient for the surgery after necessary medical examinations have conducted.

The surgery was performed using the latest generation of robots in the Middle East, supported by the competency and expertise of the medical staff to perform such sensitive surgeries, in which a lot of challenges are faced.

To this day, making an incision (cut) on the front of the neck and opening a patient’s larynx were required in such operations, the matter which has dangerous consequences.

While the surgical robot makes it possible to perform the surgery in a better way by removing the tumor through the mouth without having any negative effects on the patient’s speech or swallowing.

Also, the surgical robot is characterized by shorter periods of recovery, less pain, reduced amounts of painkillers, a smaller wound, and a cosmetic preference, shorter hospital stay, faster return to normal daily activities, reduced need for blood transfusion, risk of infection, and fewer complications.

While congratulating Al Kuwait Hospital’s medical staff on performing such sensitive surgeries, Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, pointed to MoHAP’s excellence in using innovation-based latest therapeutic methods, keeping abreast with the recent updates in the international medical arena, and providing world-class, comprehensive, and innovative healthcare services to alleviate patient’s travel abroad hardships.

While highlighting MoHAP’s outstanding record in robotic surgery field, especially in robot-assisted cardiac surgery using the ‘Da Vinci’ and ‘Corriandos’ robots, Al Serkal added: "We have a strategy for bringing more surgical robots in the coming stage and providing the medical teams with the necessary training for using them."

Concluding his remarks, Al Serkal shed light on the new international trend in terms of using remote-controlled robots which MoHAP is keen to keep abreast with it as a sustainable approach in its future healthcare services.