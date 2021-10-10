UrduPoint.com

Suriname’s Sloth Specialist Calls For Action To Save Ecosystems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

Suriname’s sloth specialist calls for action to save ecosystems

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 10th October 2021 – Experts from Suriname have been calling for a balance between sustainability and progress at a forum held in association with Dubai Cares and RewirEd at Expo 2020 Dubai, ending a week of Climate and Biodiversity talks.

The panel included Monique Pool, a wildlife conservationist and CNN hero. Known as the Sloth Lady of Suriname, Monique rescues, rehabilitates and releases sloths, anteaters and armadillos.

Monique revealed she has a specific aim for taking part at Expo 2020 Dubai: "I hope to find investment in speciality honey, produced in Suriname’s forests, so we can protect a variety of exceptional species." Underlining the importance of her work with marine biodiversity and coastal communities, she said: "I hope to make people aware of just how beautiful Suriname is, both on land and in the marine areas."

Monique was joined by Professor Sieuwnath Naipal, who is well-loved in Suriname for his work with the mangrove forests.

He specialises in preserving mangroves and increasing their growth to protect the coast from erosion.

Professor Sieuwnath said. "The Amazon produces a lot of sediment that passes along to our [Suriname’s] coast and if we can develop new technology to build the mud up to protect ourselves from rising sea levels, we can create new land for biodiversity and for mangroves, which are very important for mitigating climate change and offers much more for humanity.

Mangroves have 10 to 12 connections to the Sustainable Development Goals so if we can create new land, it will be for the world; not only for Suriname."

Future for Nature Award winner Els van Lavieren, a primatologist studying wildlife and ways to combat the illegal animal trade in Suriname’s forests, joined the panel, along with Dick Lock, a reptile and amphibian expert.

Climate and Biodiversity Week at Expo 2020 gathered young changemakers and climate leaders from areas of science, policy and business, providing a forum for a diverse range of perspectives on how to ensure a climate-safe future for all.

A total of 10 Theme Weeks will be taking place throughout Expo, as part of the Programme for People and Planet, a platform seeking collective and meaningful action to address the world’s most critical challenges and opportunities.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Dubai Young Progress Van Suriname October 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

6 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

1 hour ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

2 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.