Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attend wedding reception

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, attended today a reception hosted by Saeed Amer Al Nyadi to celebrate the wedding of his son Amer to the daughter of the late Ali Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi.

During the reception, held at Al Khubaisi Wedding Hall in Al Ain, Sheikh Suroor, Sheikh Mansour, and Sheikh Theyab congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage life.