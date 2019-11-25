UrduPoint.com
Suroor Bin Mohammed, Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attend Omani National Day Reception

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Omani National Day reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 24th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, this evening attended a reception hosted by Dr. Khalid bin Saeed bin Salem Al Jaradi, Omani Ambassador to the UAE, on the occasion of the Sultanate's 49th National Day.

The function, held at Etihad Towers Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Interior Ministry, senior officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the UAE.

