Surplus In EU Trade In Goods For 6 Quarters In A Row: Eurostat
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) BRUSSELS,22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – In the final quarter of 2024, the EU exported more goods to non-EU countries than it imported, resulting in a trade surplus of €27.2 billion, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. This marked the sixth consecutive quarter of a positive trade balance, following a period of deficits driven by soaring energy costs from late 2021 to mid-2023.
The positive trade balance in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by surpluses in trade in chemicals and related products (+€60.
1 billion), machinery and vehicles (+€48.0 billion), food and drink (+€10.7 billion) and other goods (+€5.5 billion). In contrast, trade deficits were reported for energy (-€82.8 billion), raw materials (-€7.2 billion) and other manufactured goods (-€7.1 billion).
In the fourth quarter of 2024, both exports and imports of goods increased by 0.4%. The level of imports increased for the third quarter in a row, while the growth in exports came after a decrease in the third quarter of 2024.
